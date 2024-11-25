Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 464,195 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,248,149 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 464,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $152,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

Halliburton stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Dbs Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

