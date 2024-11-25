Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Equity Distribution Agreement with RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Other ManagersDOVER, Delaware – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with RBC Capital Mar

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Chesapeake Utilities’s 8K filing here.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories