Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHR shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.25 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.64.

In other news, Director David Levenson acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$121,440.00. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

