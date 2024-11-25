CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) versus LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Financial Analysis

CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CK Hutchison and LEG Immobilien”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Hutchison $35.33 billion 0.55 $3.01 billion N/A N/A LEG Immobilien $1.34 billion N/A -$1.70 billion ($9.07) -10.11

CK Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 0.00 LEG Immobilien 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CK Hutchison and LEG Immobilien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CK Hutchison and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A LEG Immobilien -49.55% 4.87% 1.90%

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats CK Hutchison on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 53 ports spanning 24 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets under Watsons, PARKnSHOP, and FORTRESS brands; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.