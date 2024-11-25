CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 212.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

CNX opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 22.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

