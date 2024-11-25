CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $4.14 on Monday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

