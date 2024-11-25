Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $525.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.00.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $491.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $185.83 and a 12 month high of $494.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.57.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,140. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

