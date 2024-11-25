Commerce Bank Acquires 2,426 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after acquiring an additional 814,240 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.39 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

