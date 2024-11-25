Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commerce Bank increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $89.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

