Commerce Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Cfra set a $171.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $212.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $122.88 and a 1-year high of $237.16.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

