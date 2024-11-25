Commerce Bank Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 106,852 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 193,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

