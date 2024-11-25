Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,002 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $137.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.64 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

