Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,985,000 after acquiring an additional 364,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $91.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This represents a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

