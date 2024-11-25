Comparing Chesapeake Energy (EXE) & Its Competitors

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Chesapeake Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Chesapeake Energy pays out 142.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.4% and pay out 117.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 6.07% 2.74% 2.08% Chesapeake Energy Competitors -2.94% 2.64% 6.54%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $4.03 billion $2.42 billion 61.38 Chesapeake Energy Competitors $12.37 billion $1.07 billion 17.23

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chesapeake Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chesapeake Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 4 1 2.86 Chesapeake Energy Competitors 2169 11679 16248 632 2.50

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus target price of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy’s rivals have a beta of -14.09, suggesting that their average share price is 1,509% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

