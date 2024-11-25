Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 115,407 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 166.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,407 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Sohu.com worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 213.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $389.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

