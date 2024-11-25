Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 59,371 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,371 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Ichor worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 26.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 120,133 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 50.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ichor by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 123,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $394,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

