Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,227 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average of $156.32. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

