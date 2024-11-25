Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 806.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 239,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freshworks by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 420,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,478.01. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,428.43. The trade was a 26.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,463 shares of company stock valued at $406,714. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $16.54 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

