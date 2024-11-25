Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Jamf worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 57.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after buying an additional 306,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Stock Performance

Jamf stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Insider Activity

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,973.28. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.