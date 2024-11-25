Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.71 Million in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after buying an additional 532,251 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,850,000 after acquiring an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,186,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

