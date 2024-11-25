Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 725,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Get Grab alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grab by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Grab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRAB

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.