ConocoPhillips FY2024 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.81. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.