Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $3,287.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $2,310.56 and a 12-month high of $3,423.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,031.10.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 14.45%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.