Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:PBL FY2024 Earnings

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pollard Banknote in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

PBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

PBL opened at C$25.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.93. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$17.95 and a one year high of C$37.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total value of C$52,260.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $110,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

