Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 854.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

CW stock opened at $370.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.89 and a 200-day moving average of $307.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

