Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.56. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

