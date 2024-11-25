CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.77.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th.
CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.85.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.
