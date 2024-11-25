Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,528,405. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,643 shares of company stock worth $460,877 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Dayforce Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DAY opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 241.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

