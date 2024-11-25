Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY25 guidance at $7.55-8.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.90-2.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DELL opened at $144.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

