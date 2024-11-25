Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$3.90

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.90 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.25 target price on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

TSE DML opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.69. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.91 and a 12-month high of C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Andrew Alan Yackulic sold 45,500 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$129,124.45. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

