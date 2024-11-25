Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 330,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Capstone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,894,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

