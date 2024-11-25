Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on the stock.
SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 344 ($4.33) to GBX 321 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.51) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
