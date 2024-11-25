Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 344 ($4.33) to GBX 321 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.51) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Spirent Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £977.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 177.34. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.30 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.57).

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

