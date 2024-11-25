Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.30) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 2.0 %
Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -144,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management
In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £227,000 ($285,858.20). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
