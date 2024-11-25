Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.30) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

LIO opened at GBX 460 ($5.79) on Friday. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($10.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 497.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 620.89. The company has a market capitalization of £293.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -144,000.00%.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £227,000 ($285,858.20). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

