Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.85.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy
Institutional Trading of Devon Energy
Devon Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
Devon Energy stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.09.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Devon Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Devon Energy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.