DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2024 guidance at 13.550-13.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $13.55-$13.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $210.16 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

