Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 3,090.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662,894 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $928.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

