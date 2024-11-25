Diploma’s (DPLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,100 ($64.22) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital lowered Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,627.91%.
In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($57.12), for a total value of £1,215,375.84 ($1,530,507.29). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
