Diploma’s (DPLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,100 ($64.22) target price on the stock.

Get Diploma alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DPLM

Diploma Stock Performance

Diploma Increases Dividend

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 4,380.90 ($55.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market cap of £5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,193.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,384.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,274.10. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 3,200 ($40.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,653 ($58.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,627.91%.

Insider Transactions at Diploma

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($57.12), for a total value of £1,215,375.84 ($1,530,507.29). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.