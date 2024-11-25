Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,545 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $352.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.07 and a 200-day moving average of $226.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $361.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

