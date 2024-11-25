Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,498 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of eBay by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 450,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.24 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

