Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after buying an additional 1,115,750 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $248,335,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 57.2% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after acquiring an additional 614,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.