Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after buying an additional 1,115,750 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $248,335,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 57.2% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after acquiring an additional 614,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.