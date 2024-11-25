Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Elastic Trading Up 14.8 %

Elastic stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $487,605.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,737,387.50. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 7.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

