Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESTC. Scotiabank cut their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.