Embecta (EMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $13.82 on Monday. Embecta has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $797.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.