EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $150,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of EME opened at $504.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

