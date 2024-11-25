Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UTI Q4 Earnings

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTI. Northland Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 85,417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5,347.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 57.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 553,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 201,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.