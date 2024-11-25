Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wix.com Q2 Earnings

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Wix.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wix.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Bank of America upped their price target on Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

WIX opened at $217.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.10. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $220.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

