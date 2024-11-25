Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,585 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 974,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,273,000 after purchasing an additional 651,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 75.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after buying an additional 563,756 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,928,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,765,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after acquiring an additional 374,458 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

