EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $35.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Separately, Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,844.08. The trade was a 23.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 866.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

