Exco Technologies (XTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTCGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 27th. Analysts expect Exco Technologies to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XTC opened at C$8.50 on Monday. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$25,600.00. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $45,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.