Exco Technologies (XTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 27th. Analysts expect Exco Technologies to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XTC opened at C$8.50 on Monday. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$25,600.00. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $45,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.