Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

FNF opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

